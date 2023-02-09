2023 Election: ‘ Funke Akindele mother died when we needed her most ‘, PDP reveals

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the death of Dr. Adebanjo Akindele, the mother of Nollywood actress and its Deputy Governorship candidate, Funke Akindele.

This was made known in a statement recently released by Alhaja Idowu Akinsanya, the women leader of the Chapter who stated that the deceased was a major stakeholder in the forthcoming elections. She however expressed optimism that the political party would emerge victorious.

In summary, the statement reads: ” We lost her at this period that all the women in Lagos needed her most but Lagos women would stand firm and throw their weight behind Jandor and Funke during this crucial period. This would not weaken their effort or stop them from the dream ahead but rather would make them stronger and more focused”.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had slated Saturday, 11th March 2023 for Governorship elections across the country.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

