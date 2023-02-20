This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election : Fulfil your promises when you win, NIPT tells candidates.

Photo Credit: Vanguard.

With six days to go to the February 25th presidential elections, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has asked candidates contesting in the elections, especially for the presidency, to fulfill their promises when they eventually emerge as winners.

The Institute also charged candidates and their political parties to provide an enabling environment for citizens.

They noted that the move was part of its programmes for advocating for good governance through adequate physical planning.

The National Public Relations Secretary, NIPT, David Olawale, revealed on Sunday in a statement obtained by Vanguard.

He noted that the National President, NITP, Nathaniel Atebije, visited the head offices of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, amongst others.

Olawale said, “The president, Nathaniel Atebije, visited various political parties’ head offices in Abuja between Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16 to present the memoranda on a comprehensive plan for good action for good governance in Nigeria.

” He also encouraged political parties’ aspirant on the need to fellow the blueprint as heightened from their manifestos in order to provide an enabling environment that is suitable for the citizens of the country.

” Some of the parties visited are the APC,PDP, LP and NNP amongst others. During his visits, he reiterated the need to give urban and regional planning and its practitioners the right to place them to provide good governance.

2023 Election: [Video] I, my wife, children, pastors will vote Peter Obi – Apostle Sulema

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Founder and president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Sunday declared that he and his household will be casting their vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) come Saturday’s presidential election.

He made the disclosure while delivering a sermon on Sunday monitored by Vanguard on the church’s Youtube page, Celebration TV.

The renowned clergyman who revealed that every of his family members and pastors are all Obidients (a nickname for supporters of Peter Obi) was cheered by his congregants after he made the utterance.

Speaking on how Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of new naira notes, Apostle Suleman argues that Nigerians are only victims of two fightings. He explained his position using a parable – he claimed he heard the story from a ‘madman’.

His words: “All of them (political parties) came together–to chase out one man, they collapsed their structure and gave it to one man, they sponsored him with money that they kept at home, they didn’t take the money from the bank, it was at home they kept it, they sponsored him and on an inaugural day, the first the man said was that I am for everybody and I am for no one.

That should have told them that is is not a reliable person , this is an ingrate, all of them came together again and supported him a second time, not knowing that this person never had them in mind.

” ow the person came back and the first thing he said he wants is that they don’t want vite buying, for peoke to agree to sell their vote was because you made them poor…..You know whom you are targeting why drag all of us into your fight?.Some governors are now crying that the policy is harsh on Nigerians .They’re saying obey the rule of law, did they open the Court ruled that Nnamdi Kanu should be released?.

Don’t plan political life around someone who is ungrateful, he will retire you . In Omega Fire Ministry , God had blessed us , no matter the economy of the forest , a Lion cannot eat grass…use this anger to vote against the wickedness .My wife , myself and children we’re Obedients , we are not those who make noise on social media , we work in the background , and we are fully in support…if you like vote insecurity , tribalism, bigotry or ethnicity “.

