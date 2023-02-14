2023 Election: Femi Fani Kayode Regrets Raising Coup Alarm

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Punch, a former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, regrets testifying about Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election of State Services was invited to a series of tweets he made about the PDP candidate on Saturday.

He had claimed that some senior military officers met with Atiku to stage a coup.

Meanwhile, a sober-looking Fani-Kayode, responding to his invitation after leaving the DSS headquarters in Abuja, told reporters that he could have been more careful and handled things differently.

He claimed to have been grilled for five hours by DSS staff but was heartened by the fact he had nothing to hide. However, he revealed that the security agency had asked him to call in on Wednesday and once every two weeks until they had completed their investigation.

He said:

I think it’s up to them until they decide now whether they feel the need to take a much stronger approach to bring me to justice or whether they feel I did nothing wrong.

But during the discussion, I think it’s fair to mention a thing or two. I think it’s very natural that some of the things that were said were unfortunate.

Why am I saying this? When news comes out, like someone’s meeting with army officers, maybe it shouldn’t just be believed. Perhaps another route could have been taken, by saying, Let me ask the authorities privately.

Before I even say anything, let me try to find out. I think I’d concede that sometimes we need to be more careful, especially given that they’ve hinted that the medium is faceless.

So we cannot rely on that. Of course, when I say something it’s like the whole world is listening. And apparently what I said sent shockwaves in several places and some people were very hurt by it.

I find it regrettable that this path was taken. I’m always the first to admit when things aren’t going right. But the important thing was how I told them my intention was very clear.

The intention was to make sure the authorities were on top of the situation, and perhaps without investigating Atiku to know if it was true or not.

Johnwilbow (

)