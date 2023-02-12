This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Ex-Buhari’s Aide, Ahmad Congratulates Tinubu After Peter Obi’s Lagos Rally

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, congratulated All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu after the Labour Party rally in Lagos.

The rally was claimed to have attracted a big crowd in Nigeria’s economic capital, which some political watchers say is a stronghold of the LP candidate, Peter Obi. Obi and his supporters began a road walk from the Lekki-Epe expressway to Lagos’ Tafawa Balewa Square.

The event was alleged to have caused major traffic congestion on the Lekki-Epe expressway. However, Bashir, a former House of Representatives candidate, believes that the turnout for the LP event was insufficient to ensure Obi’s victory in Lagos State.

He remarked that if that was all the Labour Party’s candidate could accomplish, he should begin congratulating his own party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, right away. “If that’s all the Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6,000,000+ votes, then we can safely congratulate our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he tweeted.

