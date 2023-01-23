2023 Election: Don’t Vote Candidates That Bought Delegates To Win Presidential Primaries -Fr. Oluoma Chinenye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While speaking in a video posted on Facebook, the Priest of the Catholic Archdiocese in Abuja, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinenye John, popularly known as Father Oluoma, said you should not vote candidates that bought delegates to win presidential primaries in the 2023 election.

He made the statement while responding to a backlog of questions directed to him concerning the candidates to vote during the election.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed and heard how some candidates buy delegates to win presidential primaries. What do you think those who buy delegates to vote for them will do when they win? Don’t vote those who bought delegates during presidential primaries. What they are doing is corruption. If you vote for them, you are indirectly telling them to do it next time”, he said.

He added that we cannot continue to do the same thing all the time and expect different results. Therefore, we should do things differently this time. He also said you should not vote a candidate that does not have good educational qualification.

Click here to watch the video.

Fast forward to 5 minutes and 50 seconds in the video.

NwannekaEsi (

)