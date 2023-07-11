2023 Election: Declare Peter Obi The Winner Outrightly And Let’s Move On – Group Tells Court

The cases submitted by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, contesting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win in the election held on February 25th, are now being heard by the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, the All Progressive Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission have their defences before the tribunal lately, it should be remembered.

While this is going on, Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the director general of the Good Governance Institute (GGI) and a leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the court to formally recognise Mr. Peter Obi as the victor of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement released yesterday in London, Ngogbehei said the court should save the nation further expense and suffering based on the witnesses and facts offered by Mr. Peter Obi.

According to the statement sent to Tribune paper, Ngogbehei Nigeria cannot afford to squander billions of dollars from Nigerian taxpayers. Ngogbehei was reported by Tribune paper as stating, “While the country is seriously suffering from infrastructure deficit – declare Peter Obi the winner outright and let’s move on.”

Jahpedia (

)