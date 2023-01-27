2023 Election critical to the survival of the country, Ortom Tells Enugu People

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has told the people of Enugu State that the 2023 elections is very critical to the survival of the country and must be taken seriously.

He then expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will retain Enugu State in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Ortom spoke Friday, January 27th, 2023 when he and other Governors of the influential G-5 joined their Enugu State colleague, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to flag-off the PDP campaigns in the state.

“We have come, we have seen and we have heard and we are going with the impression and believe that Enugu State is PDP from the gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections,” because as he puts it, “this election is very critical.”

He thanked the people of the State for the support and commitment they have given to Governor Ugwuanyi and urged them to sustain the tempo even beyond the forthcoming polls.

Th e Governor who was yesterday conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Ocheoha’ meaning the “Protector of the People” by the Enugu Council of traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, declare that “as the ‘Ocheoha’ of Enugu State, PDP will win in Enugu State.”

Governor Ortom on behalf of Government and people of Benue State expressed appreciation to the people of Enugu State for the warm hospitality accorded the visiting G-5 members, urging them to sustain their support for Governor Ugwuanyi who he described as “a good man.”

