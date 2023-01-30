This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Court To Delivers Judgement In A Case Seeking 2023 Polls Cancellation Today

On Monday (today), a Federal High Court in Abuja will rule on a petition seeking to halt the next presidential election set for February 25.

The court will also rule whether to dismiss President Major General Muhammadu buhari (ret.) for suspected electoral irregularities in 2019. Chief Ambrose Owuru, the presidential candidate for the Hope Democratic Party in the 2019 election, has filed a lawsuit upon which Justice Inyang Ekwo is scheduled to render a verdict.

Owuru had filed a lawsuit against buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting that the court declare him the election winner. Justice Ekwo will deliver the verdict at 9 a.m., according to a notification seen by journalists at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Friday for the judgment delivery.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, was served with the notice (SAN). Reporters stated that the presidential contender from the state of Rivers had petitioned the court to declare him the 2019 presidential election winner.

Among other requests, he had requested the court to rule on the legitimacy of INEC’s decision to move the poll date from February 16 to March 23 in 2019. He asserted that INEC violated the constitution by delaying the election, and that buhari’s announcement as the winner of the illegal conduct should be deemed null and invalid.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

