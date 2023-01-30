This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Charles Aniagwu Reveals Why Tinubu Is Gradually Losing Popularity In Viral Video

The APC candidate is currently losing popularity because of all the own goals he has scored, claims Charles Aniagwu, a spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign team.

Charles Aniagwu made the claim while speaking to the Arise News for a This Week interview. Sumner Sambo questioned Tinubu about why he spoke more like the presidential candidate for the opposition than the dominant or ruling party.

Charles Aniagwu responded by noting that he is aware of the fact that Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC’s flag-bearer, has already begun to lose popularity.

“He’s losing ground because he’s become his greatest de-marketer, he’s losing ground because he scores a lot of own goals even though you’re competing with people who may be better than him,”

Tinubu’s problem, according to Charles Aniagwu, is not the poor performance of his party, but rather his mental health.

When you see him criticize not only the rival parties but even the fundamental principles of his own party.

Charles proceeded by saying that because of this, Tinubu is basically undermining the leadership of his own party with the APC’s present policies, such as the redesign of the naira and the petroleum issue.

