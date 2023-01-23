This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election Campaign: Confusion In Bauchi As APC Rally Ends Suddenly

Due to a malfunctioning sound system, the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State ended prematurely.

Monday’s rally at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi unexpectedly ended when the lights went out and could not be restored. The lights went out immediately after Abdullah Adamu, national chairman of the APC, took the podium and began his remarks.

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retired), and his entourage were required to leave the gathering immediately. buhari had arrived in Bauchi to lead a presidential and governorship campaign rally for the All Progressives Congress.

At 10:20 a.m., the plane carrying the President landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa airport in Bauchi. He was greeted by the governor of Bauchi State, Peoples Democratic Party candidate Bala Mohammed, and his opponent in the March 11 election, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the airport to greet the President included the APC party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdullahi Danbazzau; Andy Ubah; and the Governors of Borno, Kebbi, and Yobe states. buhari paid a courtesy call to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu, before proceeding to the Sir Tafawa Balewa stadium, site of a campaign event.

