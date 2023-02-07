2023 election: Buhari guarantees to work toward Tinubu’s triumph

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress would mobilize all of its electoral apparatus to assure the success of its flag bearer in the February 25 presidential election, according to the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), who made the announcement on Monday in Katsina. Additionally, he urged the Emirate Council and Emir of Katsina Abdulmumini Usman to mobilize support for Tinubu’s election.

Buhari promised the Emir of Katsina during a courtesy call that “we will work for his victory at the polls.” President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the Katsina Emirate Council and urges complete support for victory at the polls, according to a statement from Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Buhari remarked, “We are here to introduce our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” while speaking at the palace. “Our party has selected Asiwaju, and we wholeheartedly support his candidacy. We will fight to ensure his victory at the polls.”

Following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government area of the state, which left at least 41 persons dead, Buhari also personally sent his condolences to the state’s authorities and residents. In order to protect the interests of the populace, he declared that his government would continue to take sage economic advice from professionals, traditional leaders, and political figures. In the meantime, the Bakori killings prompted the APC to postpone a Presidential Road Show scheduled for Katsina on Monday.

When the event was postponed, Governor Masari requested special prayers for the souls of the killed indigenous people. He also expressed his gratitude to the APC presidential candidate for giving N100 million to the families of all those who had been harmed by the attacks. The Governor extended sympathy to the families of the vigilantes who were killed by terrorists after being ambushed by them. Masari added that the murder of the 41 vigilantes would be looked into, and anyone responsible would be prosecuted. He advised people to steer clear of politicians who have been playing the racial and religious card by asserting that “our God is a God of wisdom and superior power.” “He would have called the entire planet Katsina if he had wanted to. God would have desired all people to be either black, white, or red. We must respect the diverse world he built.

APC presidential candidate Tinubu sent his condolences on behalf of the President, Governor, and Katsina Emirate Council on the terrorist attacks, assuring them that their loved ones would be taken care of. “We won’t forget about them. We won’t forget about their offspring or the parents who were left behind. “No leader will be pleased to witness or learn of the massacre of citizens. It is depressing, torturous, and agonizing,” Tinubu remarked.

The Emirate Council and residents of Katsina thanked Buhari for introducing the APC candidate to them and assured him that they would pray and mobilize for victory in the election. The “suffering of the people, should be the pain of leadership,” he said in an appeal to the President to look into the difficulties presented by currency swaps.

The President will travel to Katsina for his sixth campaign stop for the APC. Additionally, there are the states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Yobe. He is anticipated to arrive at Sokoto on February 9th.

