2023 Election: Ayo Adebanjo Reveals Key Reason Peter Obi Deserve To Succeed President Buhari

The implications of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi losing the 2023 presidential election have been revealed by Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere. The Afenifere leader said that by electing the LP candidate, Nigeria would demonstrate its commitment to racial and religious diversity. He asserts that Peter Obi’s victory in the presidential vote will determine if Nigeria survives.

The fight is underway. Our enemies are not at all asleep while we are at war. Previously underestimating us, they now realize what we are capable of, Adebanjo remarked. He was speaking on Thursday in Abuja following a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)

To guarantee that power stays in a specific region of the country, ” they are producing various kinds of gadgets. They aren’t even backing their own party’s nominee because of this. You are battling for your liberation. Take your freedom seriously. Avoid being duped. They won’t hold any elections.

Obi’s phenomenon extends beyond the Labour Party. LP is currently similar to NADECO. Obi is in charge of the campaign to free us from the slavery of severe oppression. They don’t want to quit their positions. Here, I’m saying it in the open. They are serious when they say they want to void the election. After the election, you must be ready.

