2023 Election: Atiku Favoured To Emerge President In New Poll

A new poll has revealed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the favourite to win the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25.

According to the new poll conducted by POLAF, a not-for-profit organisation, the election will be Keenly contested among the top contenders.

The poll’s findings, which covered the period from July 2022 to February 2023, ruled out the prospect of a run-off and predicted that the candidate from Adamawa would prevail in the majority of the states.

According to the organisation, three states were chosen from each geopolitical zone for the poll’s methodology, and an additional state was chosen from the South-South and South-West, bringing the total number of states from which samples were drawn to 20 out of 36, plus the Federal Capital Territory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter registry was cited as the source of the sample, and it was noted that 3,123,660 respondents from 165 local government areas were telephoned and spoke to in English and any other native language they felt most comfortable using.

It was made quite clear in the poll report that things can alter leading up to and on election day.

Several polls have revealed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has significantly increased his support in the PDP’s Middle Belt and other strongholds. Obi recently received the support of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The majority of the polls that have been released so far predict Obi winning the election. In each of the three polls that the ANAP Foundation hired NOI Polls Limited to conduct, he was picked as the victor.

Atiku received 38% of the vote in the POLAF poll to win the top spot as the favoured candidate, followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 29%, and Obi, who received 27% to finish third.

With only 5% of the total votes, Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) is in a distant fourth place.

The study reveals each candidate’s views on many issues as well as voters’ worries. Four out of ten respondents are certain about their candidate preferences, three think vote buying will affect how they vote, and the remaining ten are waiting for guidance (from religious leaders, business groups, labour unions, etc.). According to POLAF’s findings.

The majority of respondents voiced their displeasure with President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led administration’s handling of the economy.

95 percent of respondents in total concur that the present administration has fared worse than ever.

According to a study done by Afrobarometer in March 2022, there have been major changes in the public’s attitudes and political affiliations in Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Ganandaji (via 50minds

News )

