2023 Election: Appeal Court Sacks PDP Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom.

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected a member of the House of Representatives, Michael Enyong, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom State.

Naija reports that the Court of Appeal has also reinstated the candidacy of former Land Commissioner, Pastor Umo Eno, whose party nomination was annulled by the Federal Supreme Court in Abuja on May 20, 2023.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday night, Judge Hamma Akawu Barka overturned the Federal Supreme Court’s decision and set it aside on the grounds that it was based on error.

The judge ruled that the decision of the Federal Supreme Court was made in error and that the court misled the plaintiff in the case to reach an unfair conclusion.

The appeals court ruled that the matter of statutory delegates who voted in the primary election was an internal party matter and that the lower court should not have investigated the matter. Justice Barka also said that only the National Work Committee (NWC) of a political party has the power to hold primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for the general election.

The Court of Appeal further held that because the lower court did not have the authority to investigate the internal affairs of the PDP, the judge did not have the legal authority to decide the matter.

Judge Barka subsequently upheld the PDP’s appeal and overturned all orders issued by the federal high court in favor of Michael Enyong.

The Court of Appeal ordered Enyong to pay the amount of one million naira to the appellant as the cost of litigation.

