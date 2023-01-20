NEWS

2023 election: Appeal Court rejects PDP lawsuit preventing APC candidates

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt’s ruling regarding Tonye Cole’s purported dual citizenship was also overturned by the Appeal Court, which referred to the PDP as an intrusive invader.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-person appeals panel ruled that the PDP lacked the legal standing to challenge the APC, its governorship candidate, and INEC over how the congresses and primary election that produced the candidate were conducted.

On the subject of dual citizenship, the appeal court ruled that the PDP lacked the legal authority to sue INEC in a pre-election matter and that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the subject of citizenship in electoral matters is conclusive in the judgment delivered by Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe on behalf of the lead judge, Justice Joseph Ikyegh.

One of the APC attorneys, Chimenem Jerome, described the ruling as a “water shield” in political jurisprudence while speaking to reporters outside of the court.

According to Jerome, the APC has consistently maintained that the PDP lacks the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of its client, the APC, a point that has been supported by the Appeal Court.

Dike Udenna, one of the PDP’s attorneys, stated that although every party has the right to appeal, the decision to do so to the Supreme Court would be made by the client.

2023 election: Appeal Court rejects PDP lawsuit preventing APC candidates Publish on 2023-01-20



