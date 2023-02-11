2023 Election: ‘ Anybody calling for my resignation is just wasting time ‘, Lagos REC hit Atiku

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Lagos State has revealed that anybody clamouring for his resignation was just wasting time.

Photo File: Mr. Agbaje

He disclosed this during an interview with PUNCH NEWS while criticizing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who called for his resignation and allegedly accused him of trying to compromise the forthcoming election by allocating the transport of election materials to the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee which was overseen by Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as ‘ MC Oluomo ‘ .

In brief, he said: “ I do not have any agreement with Oluomo, I do not know him and I have never met him in my life, so anybody calling for my resignation is just wasting time. Nobody can distract me from doing my job; I am responsible to the INEC chairman and members of the committee in Abuja. All these are just distractions”.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

