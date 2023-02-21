This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Adeleke orders arrest of political thugs in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the security agencies to arrest and prosecute hoodlums who may be used by politicians to disrupt elections in the state.

Mr Ademola Adeleke gave the directive to the heads of the agencies in the state during his first security council meeting on Monday.

Violence has been recorded in different parts of the state since political parties began campaigning.

Bola Tinubu’s campaign office in Ilesa has reportedly been attacked twice by alleged political thugs. Tinubu is the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate.

In another incident, APC and PDP supporters clashed in Ikire during their campaigns, purportedly resulting in two deaths and numerous injuries.

In many areas of the state, campaign billboards and posters for PDP and APC candidates are being vandalised.

A PDP leader named Sarafa Awotunde was recently seen on tape threatening to use violence during the elections.

In speaking to the security officers, Mr. Adeleke emphasised that anyone posing a threat to the state’s peace should be detained.

“I called for this security meeting to assess the level of security in Osun State and to develop plans for how to keep the current peace in our state going even longer. Most of Osun has been calm. I credit our security agencies’ persistent work and strong governance for this,” he remarked.

Violence is not necessary for democracy. Peaceful decision-making is expected of us. Your vote is a form of power. You have the choice of who will rule your state and nation.

Otherwise, violence is against the spirit of democracy,” he continued.

“I hereby order law enforcement to detain and prosecute all known thugs and criminals throughout the state. Agents of violence should be expelled from all locations after a thorough search. He gave the order, “Let the state be made safe for our people to peacefully exercise their right to vote.”

“I also urge close coordination and collaboration between all security services. The most crucial phases of political campaigns have begun, therefore we must maintain the peace and security we have right now.

Content created and supplied by: Lukundu (via 50minds

News )

#Election #Adeleke #orders #arrest #political #thugs #Osun2023 Election: Adeleke orders arrest of political thugs in Osun Publish on 2023-02-21 18:09:08