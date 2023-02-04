NEWS

2023 Election: 1,700 PDP House of Reps aspirants throw weight behind Presidential Candidate, Atiku

No fewer than 1,700 House of Representatives aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who failed to pick their party’s ticket have thrown their weight behind Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate.

The Reps Aspirants’ Forum which met in Kaduna, also trained mobilizers on how to conduct themselves, and monitor the 2023 General Elections.

They are men and women who had aspired to represent their Federal Constituencies at the National Assembly but failed to get their party’s ticket during the party’s primaries.

In order to address their grievances during the primaries, focus their energies, and mobilise support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket, they have now gathered under one umbrella.

To accomplish its mission, the forum will launch a planned unit-to-unit campaign starting in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria.

Additionally, they are teaching some of the party’s canvassers and grassroots organisers proper electioneering behaviour.

Before the completion of the campaigns, the Reps Aspirants’ Forum intends to host this gathering in more geopolitical regions of the nation.

