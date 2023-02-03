2023: El-Rufai Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said Thursday’s Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi cannot win in northern Nigeria. Ahead of the presidential election, El-Rufai said Obi could only count on significant votes from the Southeast and South-South. According to El-Rufai, without the northern states, Obi has no chance of winning his 2023 presidential election.

In his TVC interview on Thursday, El-Rufai said, “We’re moving on.” How can Peter Obi win the election? Peter Obi votes 1 percent in Sokoto. In Katsina, he is 2 percent. 5 percent in Kano. There is a voice. Not all states are equal.

“The fact that you achieved 70% in Anambra state does not mean that in Kano he achieved 10%, which is not better than you.” Kano is actually 4 million voices. The number of Anambra votes is equivalent to the size of one local government district in Kaduna State. So not all states are the same.

“If you vote the states evenly, yes, Peter Obi will sweep the southeastern states.” He will do well in the South. Where else? Except he’s not doing well in the Southwest polls. “He votes in the North Christian enclave; he votes well; but how many are there?” Peter Obi can’t win the election. He doesn’t have a state number. He doesn’t have 25 percent (last checked) in more than 16 states. He has nowhere to go.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor, and that’s what he’s all about.” Because of the footprint, the choice is between APC and PDP. “You have the spread.” Ethnicity and religious intolerance will get you nowhere, and that’s what the Labor campaign is about. “It is the only party with a candidate with broad support across Nigeria, and by the grace of God, we will win.”

