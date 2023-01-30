2023: Does Wike & The Other 4 Governors Think They Can Bite Atiku’s Fingers & Succeed?—Femi Babalola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Femi Babalola, has said that the decision of some governors under the auspices of the G-5 cannot affect the chances of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in the state.

Do not forget that recently, as the preparations for the upcoming general election are ongoing, some governors under the auspices of the G-5, among whom are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and two others, have vowed not to support Atiku’s presidential ambition.

However, while reacting to their decision, Femi Babalola informed the newsmen in Ibadan on Monday that the conspiracy of the five governors is like the conspiracy of a hundred times against a stone, which will end up bringing out a futile result.

According to one of his statements, the Oyo PDP chieftain, Femi Babalola, also said that “the decision of Nyesom Wike and the other four governors against Atiku cannot affect the fortunes of Atiku in the presidential race.” “Moreover, do Wike and the other four governors think they can bite Atiku’s fingers and succeed?”

“That’s not true because you can betray your master or a mentor and expect yourself to go scot-free.” Therefore, Atiku Abubakar should worry less about his conspiracy because it can never hold water.” He said

