2023: Despite youth’s support, Obi will not win election — Ned Nwoko

2023: Despite youth's support, Obi will not win election — Ned Nwoko

Prince Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian politician, who is also the husband to popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, recently made a statement at the “Platform” of the Delta state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Asaba. He said that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot win the upcoming presidential election even though he has the support of the youth.

Nwoko further stated that Obi will not win the election because he has no structure. He believes that Obi’s lack of structure and resources will be his downfall in the election.

Ned Nwoko is also running for a senatorial seat under the APC. He has been a vocal supporter of the APC and believes that the party will be successful in the upcoming election.

According to Ned Nwoko, “The youths in the southeast are doing everything to guarantee that the election does not hold; mysterious gunmen do not want the election either, and Obi is reported to have a lot of support from the youths. The truth is that the typical Ibo man doesn’t want to live in Nigeria. Even though they are aware that the federal government will not grant them a referendum, they are still fighting for Biafra and begging for one. Obi’s situation is therefore ineligible because I am certain he will lose.

What’s your opinion on this?

Credit:The Nigerian Tribune Newspaper

