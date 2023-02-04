2023 : Daniel Bwala Reveals What Could Happen To Nyesom Wike If He Publicly Announces His Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has revealed what could happen to the executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike if he publicly announces his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming poll.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper.

Nyesom Wike is the leader of the G-5 Governors otherwise known as Integrity Group who are against the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The G-5 Governors are demanding the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu before they can endorse Atiku Abubakar as their presidential candidate.

The leader of the group, Nyesom Wike had vowed to announce his preferred presidential candidate last month but till now he is yet to do so.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Bwala said; “He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.”

