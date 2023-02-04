NEWS

2023 : Daniel Bwala Reveals What Could Happen To Nyesom Wike If He Publicly Announces His Candidate

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has revealed what could happen to the executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike if he publicly announces his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming poll.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper)

He made this known in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper.

Nyesom Wike is the leader of the G-5 Governors otherwise known as Integrity Group who are against the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The G-5 Governors are demanding the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu before they can endorse Atiku Abubakar as their presidential candidate.

The leader of the group, Nyesom Wike had vowed to announce his preferred presidential candidate last month but till now he is yet to do so.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Bwala said; “He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.”

Source – The Punch paper

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Will Win In Ogun State With A Very Wide Margin – Atinuke Bello

58 seconds ago

There’s a plot to disrupt elections, introduce interim govt, Tinubu alleges

10 mins ago

While we are right here, uncertainty will increase — Wike

17 mins ago

Let me make this clear, Emefiele has no intention of releasing new naira notes until March- FFK

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button