2023: Credible Information Available To Us Indicates That APC ‘Elements’ Are Mobilising Thugs -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, charged security agencies to beef up security around the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, following a credible information they received.

The information which was contained in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of party, Ologunagba, the PDP alleged that some APC ‘elements’ who are bent on scuttling the elections to avoid a humiliating defeat are mobilising thugs to launch fresh attacks on INEC offices and its facilities where BVAS machines are located.

Some part of the statement read thus:

“It would be recalled that our party had earlier alerted of series of designs by some frustrated and violence-inclined APC governors and the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign to cause widespread crisis, truncate the elections, subvert our democracy and impose an undemocratic situation on our country, just because the APC has been rejected by Nigerians.

Credible information available to our party indicates that the said APC interests which are bent on scuttling the elections to avoid a humiliating defeat are allegedly mobilising thugs to launch fresh attacks on INEC offices and its facilities where BVAS machines are located.”

Source: Punch Newspaper

