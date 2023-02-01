This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Crack in Wike’s G-5 as Ikonne’s death unsettles Ikpeazu

Following the death of Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the March 11 governorship election in Abia State, the Governor of Abia State, Okozie Ikpeazu, may abandon the G-5 governors in order to retain his political relevance ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Recalls that Ikonne passed away at the Abuja National Hospital on January 25. His son, Chikezie, issued a statement on behalf of the family confirming his passing. The governor stated that Ikonne was ill and guaranteed that he was recovering gradually and steadily, adding that he will be able to participate in political campaigns in the near future. But this did not occur.

Ikonne, the former vice-chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), was Ikpeazu’s favoured candidate for the 2023 governorship election, and he guaranteed that Ikonne prevailed despite all impediments. Prior to the proclamation of Ikonne as the winner by the Chairman of the PDP governorship primary for Abia State, Chief Ayo Fayose, the gubernatorial primary in the state was reportedly marked by a mass withdrawal of contenders, who all cited “illegalities and anomalies” on the delegates list.

Governor Ikpeazu is a member of the G-5 governors, led by Governor Nyesom Wike, who are engaged in a power struggle with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Shortly after a northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, secured the party’s presidential nomination, reporters claimed that the G-5 Governors and other dissatisfied party members demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Meanwhile, on Friday of last week, the PDP declared a new primary contest to determine Ikonne’s successor. This is in accordance with the direction issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, asking the party to conduct a new election to replace the deceased.

The instruction relied on the rules of the New Electoral Act regarding the substitution of candidates as a result of their demise.

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the party will conduct a new primary. “All interested candidates are asked to pick up Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse, Abuja.” “The selling of both forms commences on January 27 and finishes on February 1.” The screening of candidates will take place at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Thursday, February 2 at 11 a.m. sharp, according to Abia PDP Vice Chairman Elder Abraham Amah.

A senior party leader in the State who is also a member of the government confessed to the Reporters that governor Ikpeazu would support Atiku in the upcoming presidential election. He stated that the PDP in Abia is supporting Atiku Abubakar and he does not foresee Governor Ikpeazu supporting any other candidate. He stated, “The PDP remains intact. The party’s national leadership will do the right thing by providing us with a qualified candidate.

The party has announced in a newspaper that people who wish to run should acquire a nomination and interest form. Ikonne’s passing has nothing to do with the G-5 governors. Therefore, we are one family. “We are one PDP family; we are cooperating. In Abia State, the PDP supports Atiku Abubakar. We constitute a single political party. We are not separated; the Atiku camp and the G-5 camp in Abia State do not exist. The PDP is a unified family.”

