2023: Channels TV Reacts As One Of Their Journalist Reportedly Endorse Tinubu

Reports making rounds on social media that Nigerian Journalist, Seun Okinbaloye has endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is causing dozens of mixed reactions. Seun Okinbaloye who’s known for his role at hosting politicians at interviews and debates on Channels Television was reportedly quoted saying;

“It is going to be a colossal loss to Nigerian youths to miss the opportunity of voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu! Despite the lies and allegations against him, I have studied the major contestants in this election despite not having the opportunity to interview Tinubu. To me, he has the most sincere will to bring many Nigerians out of abject poverty.”

The report however has got the attention of Channels Television as it stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media. Reacting to the report, Channels TV described it as Fake News in a tweet via their verified handle.

The tweet reads;

“Fake news: Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye did not endorse Bola Tinubu”.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

