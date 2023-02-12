2023: Certain People Who Wanted To Contest Said Presidency Should Go to South &Not Southeast- Jumoke Akinjide

A former minister of state for FCT and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, in an interview has revealed that some people who wanted to Join the 2023 presidential election said presidency should go to South and Southeast. She lament that Northwest and Southeast are the only regions that have never had Presidency, adding that 2023 presidency should go to the North because South had ruled 14 years

Speaking during an interview with Tribune Newspaper, Chief Jumoke Akinjide said “South-West has done eight years and the South-South has done six years, it is only the South-East from the South that has not had the presidency. But certain people who wanted to contest said they should zone it to the South and not to the South-East, at which point the North now said if that is the case, then it should be thrown open to the whole country”.

Source: The Tribune Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#People #Wanted #Contest #Presidency #South #Southeast #Jumoke #Akinjide2023: Certain People Who Wanted To Contest Said Presidency Should Go to South &Not Southeast- Jumoke Akinjide Publish on 2023-02-12 19:14:15