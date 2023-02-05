2023: CDD Urges INEC To Fix Lapses In BVAS Mock Accreditation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CDD has urged INEC to fix lapses in BVAS mock accreditation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

NewsPOnline reports that the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fix lapses in the mock accreditation ahead of the polls.

This online newspaper understands that CDD through its Election Analysis Centre (EAC) deployed 111 field observers to monitor the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the INEC yesterday.

It deployed three observers per state across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the mock accreditation exercise, which the electoral body conducted across 436 polling units, was organised to test the functionality and reliability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the February 25 and March 11, 2023 elections.

But a statement issued by the CDD director, Idayat Hassan, said INEC conducted the exercise in one out of every 405 polling units.

“What this fundamentally means is, for every one polling unit where the accreditation took place, there were at least 404 others left out – such a wide vacuum is already a concern. As it stands, only 436 of 176,846 polling units were covered, which is less than one percent of the area to be covered.

“Based on field observers’ data on the exercise, CDD EAC found instances of late arrival of INEC officials to their respective polling units. In several cases, INEC poll officials had not arrived for commencement of the process by 11:30am, whereas they were supposed to have arrived between 8:00 and 8:30am.

“These instances of late arrival of poll officials were documented in polling units at Community Primary School, Enugu, Ngwo, where officials arrived at 11am. In Kungana Special Primary School, Suntai, Taraba State, and Polling Unit 002 at Damilu Primary School, Jimeta, observer data indicated that poll officials arrived at 11:30am, three and half hours behind the scheduled time. Late arrival of INEC officials was recorded in much of the 36 states and in 58% of the 111 polling units observed.

“Our observer data shows that the BVAS worked smoothly across the majority of polling units observed. At an average of between 30 seconds and two minutes, the BVAS accredited voters who showed up for the exercise. Although CDD EAC observer data recorded isolated instances where the BVAS experienced glitches while trying to capture the finger prints and facial features of elderly voters, the device eventually used either the fingerprint or facial mode to get the details of the senior citizens. Our observer data indicates that the BVAS recorded more biometric authentication through facial recognition than through fingerprint.

“In State Primary School, Otuokpoti Ward 2 located in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, observer data showed that out of the six voters accredited as at 11:40am, five were authenticated through facial recognition, while only one voter was accredited using fingerprint authentication.”

CDD said their observation of the mock accreditation exercise similarly documented a spate of low turnout of voters for the exercise.

Related