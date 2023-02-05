2023: Canada Supports Nigeria’s Efforts to Increase Women’s Involvement in Democratic Process

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Canadian government said on Thursday that it was carefully monitoring the preparations for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. The spokesman for Canada’s Global Affairs, James Wanki, brought up this subject in a chat with our reporter in Abuja.

The stances of the United States of America and the United Kingdom on the general elections of 2023 are public knowledge. As an example, the US recently announced that it will impose visa restrictions on Nigerians who are allegedly undermining democracy.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks, the sanctioned individuals—whose names he omitted—would not be ineligible for a US visa.

The senior diplomat went on to say that some relatives of those whose entrance to the US had been refused would possibly be subject to the same restriction.

In a similar manner, the European Union and the United Kingdom said that they would support the eventual election winner even if there was no preset winner.

Saturday PUNCH reports that Canadians are still one of the top destinations for Nigerians wishing to migrate overseas.

Some Nigerians believe that their country is the best in the world for healthcare, education, and tourism.

According to Wanki, the Canadian government has continued to encourage Nigerian women who are running for politics.

He said, “Canada and Nigeria have deep, long-standing links.” in Africa

The Nigerian population in Canada is booming, and Nigeria is Canada’s largest commercial partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Canada is committed to helping Nigeria’s citizens advance democracy. We are hoping that the 2023 elections in Nigeria will be a successful example of democracy in action and are keenly watching them.

Through programs like UN Women’s ADVANCE: Women’s Participation in Nigeria, to which Canada donated $8 million in financing from 2022 to 2025, and other projects, Canada supports Nigeria’s efforts to expand women’s participation in the democratic process in 2023 and beyond.

