2023: Can Anyone Of You Stand Up And Pray That My Children Should Be Like Tinubu?—Atiku

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has warned that if Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected president, he may re-enact his habit of converting public assets to personal use.

According to news reports, Atiku Abubakar disclosed this on Sunday in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, which noted the PDP presidential candidate’s reaction to Tinubu’s claim that Atiku sold off government properties and diverted the proceeds.

According to one of Atiku Abubakar’s statements, he also said that “when we look critically at Lagos State, we will realize that Tinubu has made himself wealthy by selling off the government assets in that state.”

“Recall that Tinubu converted the land where Lagos Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) was located at Ikosi, near the old toll gate. He chased away the students in 2006 and went ahead to locate the choice plots for himself, his cronies, and political associates. “The headquarters of Television Continental (TVC), which is owned by him, are located there.”

“We dare him to come out and say these allegations are false by backing it up with valid evidence.”

“Even the masses are not blind to notice all these from the man who calls himself the Jagaban of Lagos State.” “Can anyone of you stand up and pray that my children should be like Tinubu?” “Of course you can’t because you know what you have just said is detrimental to the future of your children.”

“Therefore, I am urging Nigerians to vote for a man who knows the way and can deliver us from trouble.” “A vote for Atiku is a vote for liberty.” He said

