2023 Campaign: Wike Threatens To Withdraw Approval Given To Atiku To Use Rivers Stadium For Campaign

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has threatened to revoke the permission given to Atiku Abubakar’s (PDP) presidential campaign to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its campaign.

On Friday, the governor said that while he provided the stadium free of charge to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), he would revoke his approval if the team did not adhere to a number of terms. Wike stated that they would only be given access to the stadium 48 hours prior to the date of their rally, which is February 11; if any attempts are made to occupy the stadium before that date, the approval will be immediately revoked.

Governor Wike specifically cautioned Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, against making any attempts to evict him from the stadium before the agreed-upon date. The Rivers State Governor issued the caution while addressing on Friday at the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council’s inaugural meeting in the Oyigbo Local Government Area. Let me also take this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo that you have no right to enter the stadium as of right now because we have given permission for your presidential candidate to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on February 11th.

“We are unable to let you into the stadium right now. Only two days prior to the event can you enter the stadium so you can get ready. Nobody offered you a month. So, if you try to force your way into the stadium once more, I will immediately revoke my approval. If you do it once more, I’ll cancel it. Heaven won’t collapse. In fact, if heaven were to fall right now, we would be glad that it did so during our lifetime.

Wike continued to berate Sekibo, declaring that the PCC boss is not prepared for any campaign and is only seeking an explanation for his impending failure. “I am aware that you are not prepared for that rally. You’re merely seeking for an explanation. However, you have to act. I am aware that you will import personnel; no issues; proceed to import. The Governor declared, “We have given you the stadium. “

