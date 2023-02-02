NEWS

2023: By God’s Grace, Your Prayer to Be a VP to a Northerner Will Not Be Answered—Clark Slams Okowa

According to Nation News reports, it was reported that Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark has labeled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a betrayer. 

It was further reported that Clark also asked Okowa to step down as running mate to PDP presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku and apologize to his colleagues and southern Nigeria.

According to one of his statements, Edwin Clark also said that “Ifeanyi Okowa has labelled himself as a betrayer by joining hands with a Northerner all in the name of securing a political office just because of his greedy and selfish reasons.” “Let Okowa understand that we, his kinsmen, have withdrawn our support for him.”

“This is because his actions are a slap in our faces, and we want him to step down as Atiku’s running mate and also apologize to the southern people of Nigeria.” “By God’s grace, your prayer to be a vice president(VP) to a northerner will not be answered.” He said

