2023: Buhari Want APC To Lose, Ganduje Speaks

According to Vangurd, Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has held President Muhammadu Buhari accountable for his refusal to comply with the Supreme Court order on the old naira notes.

Quoting an audio recording in colloquial language, Ganduje said:

President Buhari should remember that he tried several times to contest the presidency but he couldn’t make it until there was an alliance but now after he Having enjoyed everything, he turned against the same democratic system that brought him to office.

The President should remember that this is a democratic environment that allows popular voices and leaders to listen to and strictly follow advice to keep the advice. I wonder why the president is so intent on making the same party that helped him win elections a loser, what have we done? him for being so ignorant of several pieces of advice passed on to him.

This same Buhari he fought again and again but he could not win until there was an alliance, now he wins and wins again for his second term, but now that he’s alive he wants to cripple the same party that put him in power, why?

This currency swap policy, why didn’t the President introduce it seven and a half years ago or after elections, but now one has to go to the be forced to assume that there is an ulterior motive behind the whole thing.

Ganduje, exonerating CBN Governor Goodwin Emefiele, said:

The CBN governor knows nothing; They are now setting the nation’s Apex Bank on fire with this policy.

The governor was concerned that even the World Bank, IMF, and other financial institutions had advised the president to think twice about the negative policy, but he remained deaf.

