2023: ‘Buhari Too Busy To Attend All Tinubu’s Campaigns’- APC PCC

The Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) spoke on Friday about President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from part of the party’s campaign. Mariya Ibrahim Baba, a member of the PCC’s public affairs department, said Friday that President Bhubari is too busy to attend all the campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mariya said in an Arise TV interview that she marked the location where President Buhari would accompany his Tinubu campaign. She further said it would be unwise for President Buhari to give up all his presidential duties for his campaign. However, Mariya said the president would soon come to Katsina to promote Tinubu. She said, “Bukhari is still the president of Nigeria, and he has a lot of work to do.” Even when we finished campaigning in Jos, he was there and will be coming to Katsina soon.

“But he’s the sitting president, and you can’t expect him to be out of office all election days to go campaigning when he has to work.” It doesn’t make sense. “He has to devote his time to these two very important areas.” I also have to do my duty as president. “He accompanies our candidate and will continue to accompany him until Election Day.”

