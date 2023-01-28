2023: Buhari Kicked Against Tinubu When Ahmad Lawan Faced Rejection By APC Governors – Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Akin Osuntokun, reportedly responded to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent outburst in which he claimed that the redesigning of the naira and fuel scarcity were intended to sabotage the upcoming election in general and his aspiration in particular. This was reported by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online in the morning.

Osuntokun responded that everyone is aware that President Muhammadu Buhari will not address Tinubu’s outburst when he was asked for his opinion.

“On second thought, I think he might,” he remarked. Don’t let us get ahead of ourselves in either case. Even so, I think there is no turning back now that both of them have crossed the Rubicon.”

Osuntokun continued by claiming that the president hinted inadvertently during a recent address that anyone seeking to buy votes and coerce Nigerians into voting against their will will be the target of the new currency policy.

He said, “you would have no reason to question who he has in mind for a candidate. In a post I published following the APC presidential primaries titled “Running against Osun and Buhari,” I expressed my long-awaited expectation for this development. My main point was that Buhari opposed Tinubu’s rise to power because Ahmad Lawan had been turned down by the Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress.”

The director general further revealed that, “he objected to Tinubu becoming the party’s candidate when the APC’s northern governors rejected his purported preferred choice, Ahmed Lawan, who is the senate president. He basically gave away his subliminal opposition to the Tinubu presidential ticket at the time. My opinion is that the Jagaban’s bid for the presidency is doomed given the most recent flare-up in their long-running conflict.”

Source: Nigeria Tribune paper

