2023: buhari govt backs US on visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

In response to the United States of America’s decision to slam a visa restriction on select Nigerians for subverting democracy, the Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a statement.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, set the record straight regarding the numerous media inquiries the government has received over the situation. He stated that whatever action is taken against anyone who undercuts the nation’s democracy is right and justified.

Lai Mohammed continued to brag that the buhari administration had demonstrated greater loyalty to the democratic process than any other administration since Nigeria’s restoration to democratic governance in 1999.

No president since 1999 has been as unequivocal in word and deed with regard to leaving office after the legally required two terms, according to the minister, who spoke on Monday at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015–2023).

“Let me be crystal clear: Any action taken against anyone who threatens to destabilize this democracy, which has been nourished by the blood of many of our patriots, is legitimate and justified. “For us, the government,” he declared.

“President buhari has left no one in doubt of his tenacious commitment to secure free, fair, and credible elections; transfer over to a successor chosen by Nigerians; and then return to Daura after the May 29, 2023 handover date,” the author continued. The President has also given unprecedented support to INEC while also signing into law the Electoral Bill 2022, which Nigerians have hailed as a reason to have faith in the electoral process. Mr. President still promised the Emirate this past Friday when he visited the Emir of Daura that he would return and settle down in Daura after leaving office on May 29, 2023.

