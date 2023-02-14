2023: Boss Mustapha Inaugurates Presidential Transition Council, Highlights Their Duties

Federal Government (SGF) head Boss Mustafa opened an interim presidential council on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 elections. In his inaugural address, Mustafa said the board would facilitate the transition process from the current president to the next president. The SGF added that the commission’s launch demonstrates Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s commitment to strengthening key government institutions that support the democratic process.

Naija News recalls that President Buhari last week approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition program.

At his inauguration on Tuesday, Mustafa said the order is in line with Presidential Decree No. 14 of 2023, signed by the president on February 7, to manage the presidential transition at the federal level. said. He said, “Pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 14 of 2023, the Council is responsible for facilitating and administering the 2023 Presidential Transition Program.” Among other things, the council facilitates the process of handing over the current president to the next president.”

“organizing for the security of the president-elect and vice president-elect.” This includes coordinating security briefings on post-election national security matters. Arrange necessary facilities, including fully equipped offices and staff, for the President-elect and his or her transition team.”

Content created and supplied by: Global_reporter (via 50minds

News )

#Boss #Mustapha #Inaugurates #Presidential #Transition #Council #Highlights #Duties2023: Boss Mustapha Inaugurates Presidential Transition Council, Highlights Their Duties Publish on 2023-02-14 17:08:09