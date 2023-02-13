2023: Bola Tinubu Speaks On Plans To Dump Oluremi, Marry Muslim Wife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu has denied alleged plans to dump Oluremi and marry a Muslim wife ahead of the Saturday poll.

NewsOnline reports that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has denied planning to marry a new wife.

This online newspaper understands that some reports had it that Tinubu was planning to pick a Muslim wife a few weeks before the presidential election.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that Bola Tinubu is married to an assistant pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and a former Lagos West Senator, Oluremi.

Describing the report as fake news, the APC presidential flagbearer said detractors are trying to cause discord between him and the Christian community.

Speaking through the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tinubu said he is focused on campaigns for the forthcoming elections starting on February 25th.

A statement by the APC PCC tagged: “Stop the fake news: Tinubu is not taking a new wife,” reads: “We have seen fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, is set to take a new wife.

“This is what it is: fake and groundless news. HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim.

“We know the intention of those peddling a new Muslim wife is not only to cause discord within the extremely peaceful family of Tinubu but to also create disaffection within the Christian community.

“Tinubu is at present focused on his campaign to emerge the president of this country come February 25, 2023 in order to rekindle the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.”

The statement assured that Oluremi is focused, traveling across Nigeria to campaign for Tinubu, stressing that the couple would not be distracted.

