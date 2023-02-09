This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The APC Rally In Sokoto State

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, reacted to the enormous crowd that attended the party’s presidential rally in Sokoto State on Thursday via his verified Twitter profile, appreciating the people of the state for their overwhelming affection for the APC campaign train today. He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the event.

During the rally, APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the people of Sokoto State that if elected, his administration will focus on quality education for young Nigerians, creating job opportunities for the youths to end crime in the country, combating insecurity that has hampered Nigeria’s progress, and building infrastructure.

While still addressing the massive crowd at the rally, Bola Tinubu stated that the PDP will not be able to defeat the APC, adding that the majority of Nigerians do not want them in office after 16 years of misrule.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria presented Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to the people of Sokoto State, declaring that both men are the most competent candidates in the race and deserve a chance to lead Nigeria. He also stated that they should support the APC for a more progressive Nigeria.

Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC’s vice presidential candidate, dances for a few minutes to a song before giving his speech. After finishing his performance, he informed the people of Sokoto State that if the APC retained power on February 25th, it would put an end to poverty and insecurity.

Since becoming the APC’s presidential flag bearer in June of 2022, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has successfully established himself as one of the favourite candidates to win the election.

Content created and supplied by: Metaform (via 50minds

News )

#Bola #Tinubu #Reacts #Massive #Crowd #APC #Rally #Sokoto #State2023: Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The APC Rally In Sokoto State Publish on 2023-02-09 20:42:05