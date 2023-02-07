2023: Bola Tinubu Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The APC Rally In Katsina State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On his verified Twitter handle, APC presidential candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to the massive crowd at the presidential rally in Katsina State, thanking the residents of the state for turning out in large numbers to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. He also mourned the deaths of vigilante members by bandits, adding that if elected president, he will eradicate insecurity.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, urged attendees at the rally to vote for him to lead Nigeria. He added that he is on a mission to solve all of the country’s problems and improve the lives of all Nigerians.

The former governor of Lagos State pledged to build hospitals, schools, and roads while still speaking to the state’s residents.

President Muhammadu Buhari was also present at today’s rally in Katsina State. During the event, he implored residents of his state to put their trust in and vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Lagos governor is a technocrat and a unifier.

While grasping one of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s hands, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, advised the people of Katsina that the former Lagos governor should be given the opportunity to govern Nigeria for the development of Nigeria and all Nigerians.

Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress’s vice-presidential nominee, urged Katsina State residents to vote massively for the party, which he called the best in Nigeria at the moment.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima are seeking for the support of millions of eligible voters in Katsina State.

