2023: Bola Tinubu media Director, Onanuga mistakenly shares post campaigning for Peter Obi

The Director of Media and Publicity for the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga shared a video on Twitter with the headline ”PETER OBI EXPOSED!!!”, without knowing the post was actually campaigning for Peter Obi.

He was called out by tweeps who faulted him for not watching the video accompanying the post first, but rushed to share it in a bid to de-market the LP candidate.

Onanuga, who probably did not review the video before posting it, had the aim of de-marketing the LP presidential candidate.

Some Twitter users mocked him for posting a video supporting Obi.

Although, the news headline has generated mixed reactions among tweeter users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on tweeter:

This video says all the prejudice against Peter Obi is false. The man loved muslims and attended all their events while supporting them. 

Thank you for amplifying the messages that Peter Obi is a saint among the presidential contenders. The North and the muslims are with him. 

Now when APC don dey campaign for us, na to wait till election day, officially make Peter Obi president. For now na to relax. 

