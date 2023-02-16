This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: BAT trekked after arriving in Rivers State for his campaign rally (Video)

In a video that is currently viral online, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), was seen hiking after travelling to Rivers State for his campaign.

There will be a presidential election in less than two weeks, and the former governor of Lagos State is not showing any signs of letting up on his campaign. The All Progressive Congress’ presidential candidate has been to and participated in political events in several different states around the country.

He has been to the East, West, South, and North. He and his running mate Kashim Shettima have campaigned extensively since the campaign’s official launch, visiting states including Sokoto, Taraba, Imo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, and Anambra. But there is a video online that shows his entry into Rivers State and his choice to travel a vast distance on foot.

In the trending video, he was hailed by All Progressive Congress APC members in the state after getting off his private jet. A well-known APC leader named Tonye Patrick Cole was one of them. They spoke with him and then turned away. The viral video showed Tinubu and the other individual strolling deftly and smartly.

