2023: Atiku’s Victory Would Made Me First Yoruba To Become First Lady — Titi Atiku-Abubakar Says

Alhaja Amina Titilayo Atiku-Abubakar has narrated why she might like become if former vice president and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar elected come February 25, 2023.

While revealing what she would become, Alhaja Titi Atiku-Abubakar said her husband’s victory at the polls would make her become first Yoruba woman to become First Lady in Aso Villa since the 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic government.

She made the statement in an interview with BBC News Yoruba, Titi Atiku-Abubakar said has husband is a unifier who is ready to unite every Nigerians despite the challenges at the moment.

She said her husband government if elected would be anchored on 5-agenda with restructuring and security leading the chart.

Mrs Titi Atiku-Abubakar who is a native of Osun State said she had used her position as wife of former vice president to sponsor a bill for the establishment of National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP).

Mrs Titi Atiku-Abubakar assured Nigerians in the video that youth would constitute 60 per cent in the government of her husband if elected come February 25, 2023.

