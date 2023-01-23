This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Atiku will win, Peter Obi will do well & it’ll be humiliating if APC does well—Prof. Udenta

In an interview with the AIT, Professor Udenta Udenta, founding National Secretary Alliance for Democracy, said that in the forthcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate will win, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party will go well, and what will be humiliating is if APC does well.

Professor Osita Osita made the prediction when he was asked about his view on the coming presidential election.

According to Professor Udenta Udenta, having been part of the political process for many years, his way of predicting modules and that anyone who looks at the data closely will also say that

“Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar will win the election. Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, will do well. What will be embarrassing to the nation is if APC does well.

Professor Udenta further says that election is a condition of outcome, preferences and choices which is based on the practical situation at the time.

He said the situation in our country today made it critical that people are not ready to make choices that they are going to regret. And that is why he says that the situation of the country now, and that demography all favour Atiku Abubakar.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

