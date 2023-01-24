2023: Atiku Will Be The First To Cross The Line Of Recording 25% In 24 States- Dele Momudu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of The 2023 presidential election, Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momudu has claimed that among the presidential candidate, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar will be first to record 25% in 24 states, adding that he will get 25% automatically in 19 states in the North

Speaking during an interactive session with Vanguard paper, Dele Momodu said “Atiku will be the first to cross the line of recording 25 percent in 24 states. He will get 25 percent automatically in the 19 states of Northern Regions and will pick six in South-South automatically.

“He will pick more than 25 percent in all of the five states in the South East, a traditional base of PDP, and the same in the South West. I do not know of any state PDP will not record 25 percent”- Dele added

