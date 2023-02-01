2023 : Atiku Wants To Step Down For Peter Obi – . Kenneth Okonkwo claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the ObiDatti campaign, has announced that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is considering relinquishing his candidacy in favor of Peter Obi. This announcement was made in a statement obtained by IGBERE TV on Wednesday.

Okonkwo stated, “It’s pleasing to hear that Atiku is considering stepping down for Peter Obi in the Presidential race. Given Atiku’s recent admission of using SPVs to embezzle Nigeria’s funds, as reported by Michael Achimugu, this would be a wise decision on his part.” He went on to add, “This is the only way for Atiku’s talk of change to carry any weight. The only honorable action for Atiku now is to unconditionally step down for Peter Obi and help bring about a new Nigeria. Vote wisely for Peter Obi and disregard any false claims from the deceitful PDP.”

