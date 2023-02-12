2023: Atiku, Tinubu’s Camp Trade Words Over Peter Obi’s Road Walk In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The camps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on Saturday exchanged words over the Labour Party, LP, road walk in Lagos State.

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate and his supporters embarked on a road walk from the Lekki-Epe axis to the rally ground. However, the road walk caused a massive traffic gridlock along the Lekki expressway.

Reacting, Tinubu-Shettima Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga took to his Twitter handle to drag the LP front man, he claimed the campaign is uncivilized, as the road walk caused serious traffic Jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway.

Reacting to this, Atiku’s spokesman, Phrank Shaibu wondered why Onanuga should be complaining about Obi’s rally. He recalled how MC Oluomo disturbed Christians from going to church when he had a walk for Tinubu on October 9, 2022.

Dragging Onanuga, he asked if The presidential candidates of PDP and LP complained about MC Oluomo’s action.

