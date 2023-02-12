2023: Atiku, Tinubu’s Camp Trade Tackle Over Peter Obi’s Rally In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to information sourced from Daily Post, it will interest you to note that it has been gathered that the camps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday exchanged words over the Labour Party presidential rally in Lagos.

It should be recalled that the supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, embarked on a road walk from the Lekki-Epe expressway to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos. The rally was said to have caused a massive traffic gridlock along the Lekki-Epe expressway.

The rally stirred lots of reactions, especially from the camp of the APC and PDP. According to information gathered from Vanguard, while reacting to the rally, the Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima, Bayo Onanugu took to his Twitter handle and accuse Obi of causing discomfort to the people of Lagos State.

Onanugu wrote, “Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing a massive traffic jam on the ever-busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city.”

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s spokesman, wondered why Onanugu should complain about Peter Obi’s rally. It will interest you to note that Shaibu recalled how MC Oluomo prevented Christians from going to church when he had a walk for Tinubu on 9th October 2022 which was a Sunday. He queried Onanugu if Obi and Atiky complained about MC Oluomo’s action.

Does Onanugu have to right to accuse Obi when MC Oluomo did the same for Bola Tinubu of the APC?

