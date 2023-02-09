2023: Atiku Should Have Known That This Is Not The Turn Of North To Produce President-Arigbe-Osula

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Governorship Candidate in Edo State in 2007 and 2016, in an interview said that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have known that this is not the turn of the North to produce president before joining the race, adding that it is also not the turn of the Southwest to produce president

The former aspirant made this statement during an interactive session with Sun paper, where he spoke about the candidacy of Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku

In his own words, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, said “Atiku on the other hand should have known that this is not the turn of the North to produce the president just as it is also not the turn of the South West. The South East has the strongest link of somebody who is ready, capable and has what it will take to lead Nigeria out of the woods, and that is Peter Obi”

