2023: ‘ Atiku open to reconciliation, him and Wike will unite ‘, PDP reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Atiku (left) and Wike (right)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that the duel between it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike would be settled before the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was recently disclosed by Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

He said: ” Our candidate has made it clear that he is open to reconciliation. What is at stake is beyond individual interests, it is the country’s interests. We must come together and clean this mess. So, with regards to reconciliation between Atiku and Wike, we would continue to have conversations”.

Recall that there had been a crisis within PDP since Atiku emerged as its flag – bearer during its presidential primaries held in May 2022 of which Wike was also a contestant. Meanwhile, Wike is also the leader of the’ G5 Governors’ made it known that him alongside his allies had withdrawn their support for the party as a result of power shift of the party’s leadership between the North and South region.

Enadex (

)