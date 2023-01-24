This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Atiku Has National Spread, Will Succeed buhari – Ogunwale Assures

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that Sen. Kola Ogunwale, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, said on Tuesday that the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remained the best because of his national appeal.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Vanguard News also reported that Senator Ogunwale, a former member of the National Assembly who represented Osun Central in the Senate between 2003 and 2007, told the newsmen in Lagos that Abubakar would win the 2023 presidential election to succeed President Muhammadu buhari.

According to one of his statements, Senator Kola Ogunwale also said that “it is obvious that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will succeed President Muhammadu buhari as the next president because the masses are behind him.” “It is not only the Northerners that are drumming support for him, but Nigerians from the southeast, southwest, and south.”

“My dear Nigerians, it would be better for us to vote for Atiku Abubakar if we want the price of a bag of rice to become N10,000 and also want the price of a litre of petrol to become as cheap as N50.”

“Let us embrace light and freedom by voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.” He said

Screenshot From Vanguard News

Content created and supplied by: Sagacious102 (via 50minds

News )

